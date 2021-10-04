Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 13,176 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 147.87%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.