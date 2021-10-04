Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04.

