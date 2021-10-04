Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $242,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 519,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,159.7% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 524,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

