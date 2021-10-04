Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $213,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after buying an additional 196,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

