Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

