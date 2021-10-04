Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.