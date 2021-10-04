ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Holdings Decreased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 81.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $117.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $134.21.

