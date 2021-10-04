ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 19,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

