Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

