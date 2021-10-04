Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $77.26. 124,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,656. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.