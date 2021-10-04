Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.41. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,050. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

