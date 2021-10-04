Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 109,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.86. 117,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,531. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

