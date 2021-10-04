Profund Advisors LLC Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $11.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.88. 210,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

