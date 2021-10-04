Profund Advisors LLC Buys 27,745 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 901,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

