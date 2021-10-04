Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 142,198 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 453,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

