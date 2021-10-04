Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.15. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,737,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,657,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

