Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.52. 158,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,270. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day moving average of $344.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

