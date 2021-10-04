Private Advisor Group LLC Has $65.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,571. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

