Private Advisor Group LLC Has $40.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 327,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

