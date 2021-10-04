Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

