Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 302,453 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

