Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

PFG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.27. 18,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,892. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

