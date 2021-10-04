Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $71.95 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

