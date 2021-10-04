Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Standard Motor Products worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $992.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,756 shares of company stock worth $887,290. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

