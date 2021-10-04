Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

