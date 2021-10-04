Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 225,426 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

YOU stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

