Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,034 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

