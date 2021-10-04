PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.09.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $291,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

