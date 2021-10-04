PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.09.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
