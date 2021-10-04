Primecoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $855,369.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,941,558 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

