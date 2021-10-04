Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

