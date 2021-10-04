Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 193,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 147,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

