Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

