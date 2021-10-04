Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 217.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,991 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 279,098 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

