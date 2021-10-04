Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

