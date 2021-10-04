Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.