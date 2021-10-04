Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,260 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 369,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Comstock Resources by 460.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

