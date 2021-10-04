Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.35. 194,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,749. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.75.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

