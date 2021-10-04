Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

