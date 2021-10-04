Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.