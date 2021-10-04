Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $31,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 140.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,156.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $213.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

