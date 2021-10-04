Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $229.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average is $221.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

