Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 755,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.