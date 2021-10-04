Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.94 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

