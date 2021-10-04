Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.