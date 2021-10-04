Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $121,839.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

