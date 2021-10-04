PiplCoin (PIPL) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $660,474.50 and approximately $496.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.12 or 0.08969562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00309125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

