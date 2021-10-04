Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 143,716 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $635,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

PXD stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $178.68. 44,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

