Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

