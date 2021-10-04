Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in September

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,931,300 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 5,146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. 12,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $23.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

