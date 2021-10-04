PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. 63,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.